Headhunter Tells Us Which Jobs Will Be Huge In 2013

Geoffrey Hoffmann, CEO of DHR International.

Photo: Geoffrey Hoffmann

With the presidential elections over, companies now have a better idea of how to move forward with their hiring plans. So where will be the jobs be?



Geoffrey Hoffmann, CEO of DHR International – a recruiting firm responsible for placing C-level executives — shares with us his employment projections for the coming year.

“My views aren’t that of an economist, but I do get a sense from the dialogue that we have with senior leaders,” Hoffmann told us. “Some industries are more well-positioned than others.”

Here are Hoffman’s projections:

1. Healthcare

“There was some uncertainty before the election if the healthcare legislation will be appealed or not,” Hoffmann said. “But now a lot of healthcare companies and hospitals know what they need to do to plan.”

Therefore, hiring is expected to rise.

According to the Bureau of labour Statistics, the healthcare and social assistance industry is expected to generate the “largest number of jobs, 5.6 million, at an annual rate of 3.0 per cent” between now to 2020.

2. Technology

Rapid growth in mobile technology has made the engineering industry highly valuable — and this trend isn’t ending any time soon.

The Bureau of labour Statistics reports that jobs for software engineers are projected to increase by 30 per cent from 2010 to 2020. This is faster than the average for all occupations.

3. E-commerce

As the mobile technology industry continues to grow, it’s becoming easier for consumers to purchase items through their mobile devices. Therefore, e-commerce startups are launching at a rapid rate, according to Sutanuka Ghosal & Peerzada Abrar at The Economic Times.

“Online sales are becoming a more significant portion of total revenue and, to handle demand, retailers are building more robust websites, which are accessible through many channels,” said a release by PRWeb. “Overall hiring demand for e-commerce professionals has increased 9 per cent compared to the same one-month period in 2011 and 40 per cent versus October of 2010.”

The cities where e-commerce professionals are most in demand are Chicago, New York, Seattle, San Francisco, and Boston.

4. Life Sciences

“Pharmaceutical companies are looking at developing markets to increase and they’re putting a lot of investment dollars into R&D,” Hoffmann told us. “We see a lot of attention in the fourth quarter [2012] and I don’t see it letting up next year.”

5. Financial services

“Things have stabilised in banking sectors and banks are back in business — for the most part — in making loans,” Hoffmann said. “Community banks aren’t able to compete anymore.”

Hoffman told us that the specific sectors that will experience hiring growth in 2013 are commercial banking and asset management.

“Everyone’s looking for advice, bond markets are yielding very little returns and capital markets are very challenging.”

