HEADHUNTER: This Is How Candidates Appear On My Radar

Photo: JOhn O’Nolan/Flickr

In order to compile a list of the best potential candidates for any position, Dan Martineau, president of Martineau Recruiting Technology — which specialises in IT executive positions with salaries of $85,000 to $200,000 — told us that he has a database of more than 20,000 contacts that he turns to.Or he’ll contact someone that he’s read about somewhere.



If you want to get on a recruiter’s radar, you should — of course — first build up a good reputation through your work ethics, but you should also attempt to transform yourself into an expert, which isn’t too difficult to do with today’s technology.

To achieve this, get yourself quoted by the press, write your own articles and publish them in news publications and trade journals.

“I browse the web, read the Wall Street Journal and trade journals and there’s always interviews with executives published,” Martineau says. “I’ll read about a guy and think, ‘Hey, this guy sounds relatively bright. Let’s reach out to him.’ “

If you want to be deemed an expert, your name should be out there and you should definitely be visible online, but also make sure that you sound like you’re knowledgeable in what you’re saying.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.