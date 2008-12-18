Headhunter: Employers Hate World Of Warcraft Players

Enjoy playing a little World of Warcraft from time to time? If you’re hunting for a job, don’t mention it in an interview. One jobseeker mentioned WoW to a recruiter, and was told to keep a lid on it:



Via gaming site F13.net:

I met with a recruiter recently (online media industry) and in conversation I happened to mention I’d spent way too much time in the early 2000s playing online games…

He replied that employers specifically instruct him not to send them World of Warcraft players. He said there is a belief that WoW players cannot give 100% because their focus is elsewhere, their sleeping patterns are often not great, etc. I mentioned that some people have written about MMOG leadership experience as a career positive or a way to learn project management skills, and he shook his head. He has been specifically asked to avoid WoW players.

Unfair bigotry? Nope. In the replies, other Warcraft players largely agreed WoW addicts tend to make bad employees.

See Also:

FCC Blames World of Warcraft Addiction For Huge College Dropout Rate

World Of Warcraft’s “Lich King” Shatters One-Day Sales Record

World Of Warcraft Expansions To Continue Forever, iPhone Apps Coming, Says Blizzard CEO

Geeks Camp Out In The Cold For New Warcraft (Photos)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.