Doctors are still trying to figure out why kids get more headaches during back-to-school season

New findings from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital shows that children’s headaches increase in the fall, which may be due to academic stress and changes in routines.

Getting enough sleep, staying hydrated, and eating breakfast, are some of the recommendations physicians suggest to curb headaches.

Video courtesy of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

