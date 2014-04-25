Head Of Russian Propaganda Network Declares Ukraine Dead On Twitter

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Russia’s English-language television network, Russia Today, posted a tweet in the wee hours of Thursday morning in which she appeared to declare Ukraine dead. The tweet, which was written in both Russian and English translates to “R.I.P. Ukraine:”

Украина. R.I.P.

— Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) April 24, 2014

Russia Today did not immediately respond to a request from Business Insider asking what Simonyan’s message meant.

The network’s coverage of Russia’s military action in Ukraine has earned widespread criticism, including internally. In March, RT anchor and correspondent Liz Wahl resigned during a live broadcast after claiming the network “whitewashes the actions of Putin.”

“Russian intervention in Crimea is wrong and indeed, as a reporter on this network, I face many ethical and moral challenges,” Wahl said.

