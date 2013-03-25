Plane Crash Kills Head of Ray White Group's Livestock Business

Photo:

The head of the livestock division of the Ray White property group has been killed in a plane crash in western Queensland.

Charlie Maher, a popular industry figure, was in a Cessna along with former world champion bull rider John Quintana when it crashed shortly after take-off early on Monday.

Ray White Rural and Livestock chairman Paul White described Maher as “a real mentor to young livestock operators”.

“He really will be missed,” White said.

He told AAP Maher was “one of the best, if not the best, livestock agents I have seen.”

More at The Australian and Sky News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.