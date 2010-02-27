Head Of IMF Calls On Member States To Give Him Global Oversight Of The Financial System

Photo: AP

Director of the IMF Dominique Strauss-Kahn will call on member nations of the organisation to give him unprecedented regulatory oversight over the global financial services industry, according to Le Monde.His position was revealed in an advance copy of his speech to the Bretton Woods council in Washington acquired by Le Monde.



If our understanding is correct, Strauss-Kahn wants the IMF to be a systemic regulator, working to find the issues which could bring down the system, before they do so.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.