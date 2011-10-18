Here's One Very Ominous Sign For Yahoo Earnings

Craig Atkinson is the head of Omnicom Media Group’s PHD unit, which spends about ~$5 billion on brand advertising each year.



Atkinson just told the Wall Street Journal’s Amir Efrati that his clients spending on Yahoo is flat to down.

He says Yahoo is still good for reaching “enormous audiences,” but that it’s no longer a “must-buy.”

Not good news for Yahoo’s Q3 earnings report tomorrow…

