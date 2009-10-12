Head Of Failed Icelandic Bank With Crazy Commercial Is Suspected Of Fraud

Sigurder Einarsson, the former CEO of failed Icelandic bank, Kaupthing, is suspected of Fraud, reports The Guardian. With that, he becomes the first European bank chief to face legal retribution since the crisis begain. However, the real reason we’re interested in this is that Kaupthing is the bank that had the insanely over-the-top commercial during the height of the bubble. And we really can’t get enough of watching it. And if the prosecution plays this commercial during the trial, then Einarsson is totally cooked.



