Head Of 'American Family Association' Says It's Now Inevitable That You Will Have Sex With Your Horse

The tolerant Mr. Fischer.

As some Americans celebrate the step toward fairness and equality in the Supreme Court’s ruling that it’s unconstitutional to deny federal benefits to gay spouses, other Americans are furious.



Bryan J. Fischer, for example, who is the Director Of Issue Analysis at an organisation that calls itself the American Family Association, thinks that the ruling makes it “inevitable” that everyone will soon be having sex with relatives, kids, and pets.

The DOMA ruling has now made the normalization of polygamy, pedophilia, incest and bestiality inevitable. Matter of time.

— Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) June 26, 2013

Mr. Fischer’s views, it should be said, are relatively extreme. Other gay marriage opponents are incensed by the ruling, but they aren’t predicting that it will lead to inter-species mating behaviour. FOX News contributor Todd Starnes, for example, is merely accusing the Supreme Court of “overruling God” and suggesting that Christians ignore the decision and “answer to a higher court.”

You can read the rest of Mr. Fischer’s analysis here >

