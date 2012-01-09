Burj Al Arab Head Chef Accused Of Taking Bribes To Buy Overpriced And Subpar Food

Photo: Matthias Zeis / Flickr

When paying up to $19,600 a night for a hotel room, you would hope that at least the fish would be fresh.But allegedly this was not the case at Dubai’s “seven-star” Burj Al Arab hotel.



The head chef and butcher were accused of pretending frozen fish was fresh fish and other nefarious deeds in exchange for bribes, according to Arabian Business Times.

The head chef was allegedly approached by two staff members in 2008 and told he would receive monthly envelopes of cash if he bought food only from four suppliers. Suspicion would arise, however, when the kitchen continued to use these suppliers despite their inflated prices.

For a different opinion, here’s how the hotel describes itself:

Burj Al Arab is designed to resemble a billowing sail and stands at a height of 321 metres. It is one of the most photographed structures in the world and has been consistently voted the world’s most luxurious hotel, with features including en suite check-in and check-out, reception desks on every floor, round-the-clock private butlers and use of the hotel’s Rolls-Royce fleet and private beach. The hotel’s 202 luxury suites range from 170 to 780 square metres with a rain shower and a Jacuzzi in each suite, as well as six restaurants and conference and banqueting venues.

Don’t miss: The world’s most expensive hotel rooms >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.