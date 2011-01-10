Photo: AZ Starnet

One thing that seems clear about Jared Lee Loughner, the apparent shooter behind the Arizona massacre, is that he is not one of those people where people can say “nobody saw this coming.”A classmate of his explicitly saw this coming.



The Washington Post publishes an email from community college classmate Lynda Sorenson:

“We have a mentally unstable person in the class that scares the living crap out of me. He is one of those whose picture you see on the news, after he has come into class with an automatic weapon. Everyone interviewed would say, Yeah, he was in my maths class and he was really weird. I sit by the door with my purse handy. If you see it on the news one night, know that I got out fast…”

Meanwhile, he also had a weird shrine in his backyard with a skull.

From the Daily News:

Photo: NY Daily News

