HE CAN'T STOP: Limbaugh Goes After National organisation Of Women As 'NAGs' On His Show

Rush Limbaugh is just not letting up.



Weeks after calling Georgetown student Sandra Fluke a “slut” and “prostitute,” and setting off an exodus of advertisers from his show after the resulting controversy, Rush is still throwing himself headlong into the fight.

Today on his radio show, Limbaugh went after NOW, the National organisation for Women. He has renamed them the “National organisation for Gals” or “NAGs.”

He said that these women were not offended but were deliriously happy with his statements, because they have turned into a political problem for Republicans.



audio courtesy of Media Matters

UPDATE: Readers are informing me that “NAGs” is an old bit. I used to listen to Rush years ago but somehow missed it. The point still stands that he keeps addressing this issue in a way that isn’t particularly helping conservatives who are arguing against the mandate from the Department of Health and Human Services.

