From Search Engine Land:



Yesterday, Mark Cuban warned media owners in a keynote speech that Google is a vampire trying to suck them dry, giving them nothing back and daring owners to block it.

This is the same Mark Cuban who is an investor in Mahalo, which touts to advertisers how it taps into Google to generate page views.

