21 Incredible 'HDR' Pictures Of China

Photo: Flickr/@yakobusan Jakob Montrasio

Jakob Montrasio uses high dynamic range (HDR) imaging because he sees an HDR image as a piece of art, reflecting the mood that he feels the image should have.Montrasio shoots at least three different exposures to get a image with as much colour and brightness information as possible. Editing one photo can take between 30 minutes and 3 hours to achieve the proper glowing and dramatic contrast.



His pictures can be found on Flickr (@yakobusan Jakob Montrasio). Here are some of our favourites from around China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.