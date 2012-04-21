21 Incredible 'HDR' Pictures Of China

Photo: Flickr/@yakobusan Jakob Montrasio

Jakob Montrasio uses high dynamic range (HDR) imaging because he sees an HDR image as a piece of art, reflecting the mood that he feels the image should have.Montrasio shoots at least three different exposures to get a image with as much colour and brightness information as possible. Editing one photo can take between 30 minutes and 3 hours to achieve the proper glowing and dramatic contrast.

His pictures can be found on Flickr (@yakobusan Jakob Montrasio). Here are some of our favourites from around China.

The Shanghai skyline

At the 2010 Shanghai Expo

People on the Nanjing Road in Shanghai

A bridge at Hengdian Film Studios (Zhejiang province)

The photographer's beautiful bride in front of a waterfall in Shanghai

Also one with some flowers

An old pharmacy in Wuzhen (Zhejiang province)

Taxis in the water town of Zhouzhuang (Jiangsu province)

At Zhang's residence in Zhouzhuang

A factory in Changsha (Hunan province)

The house of a trash recycler in Changsha (Hunan Province)

And this is where all that stuff is headed

A little shop in Changsha (Hunan province)

Street vendors in Shimen (Hunan Province)

A guard at the The 'Birds Nest' Olympic Stadium in Beijing

A woman rooting for South Korea at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

They were playing Honduras

South Korea won 1-0

An opera in the large front yard of the restaurant in Changsha (Hunan Province)

A benefit for Sichuan's earthquake victims in Shanghai

A quiet scene outside of Shanghai

