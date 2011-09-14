Don't Let Best Buy Trick You Into Wasting Money: All HDMI Cables Are The Same

This is a real picture.

Photo: Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Geoffrey Morrison at CNET just wrote a brilliant and epic column detailing the non-existent differences among all of the HDMI cables you’re deciding between.The long and short of it: HDMI cables either work or don’t work. Fancy “features” don’t give you a “better connection.”



Gold plating does nothing, and there’s no such thing as HDMI cables that support a TV with a faster (Hz) refresh rate.

Buy a $5.00 HDMI cable, Morrison says, and forget about the rest.

Click here to read the whole column. It’s awesome!



