We previously showed you video of San Diego’s Fourth of July fireworks display accidentally going off at the same time. The explosion was blamed on a computer glitch.



Well here’s an up close, HD version of the malfunction posted by YouTube use danwroy. It’s actually rather lovely — all 15 seconds of it.



