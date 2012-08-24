A One-Ton Rover Landing On Mars Looks So Much Better In HD

Dina Spector

Seriously, forget the small, black-and-white photographs. According to NASA these are most high-resolution frames of the Curiosity rover touching down on Mars on Aug. 5 during the treacherous Entry, Descent and Landing phase. And frankly, it’s awesome. 

