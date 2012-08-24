A One-Ton Rover Landing On Mars Looks So Much Better In HD

Seriously, forget the small, black-and-white photographs. According to NASA these are most high-resolution frames of the Curiosity rover touching down on Mars on Aug. 5 during the treacherous Entry, Descent and Landing phase. And frankly, it’s awesome.
More Mars:
- Imagine You’re Walking On Mars With This Interactive Panorama
- Curiosity Rover Takes An Adorable Self-Portrait
- These Are The Conditions A Human Would Face On Mars
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.