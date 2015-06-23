A helicopter captured amazing new views of Apple's futuristic 'spaceship' headquarters

Rob Price
Apple campus helicopter june 2015E3VFX/Vimeo

We’ve got another look at the behemothic $US5 billion (£3.16 billion) headquarters Apple is building — this time from a helicopter.

5k Red Epic Dragon has captured new aerial footage of Apple Campus 2, currently under construction in Cupertino, California, 9t05Mac reports.

Also nicknamed the spaceship due to its circular structure and futuristic design, no expense is being spared when it comes to the new HQ. Here’s just one example: Apple is spending $US161 million (£101 million) on the auditorium alone, so that it no longer has to host its keynotes off-site and can practice them in perfect secrecy.

The three-minute flyover shows the campus from a variety of angles.

Apple campus june 2015E3VFX/Vimeo

It’s due to be completed at the end of 2016, and will accommodate 12,000 employees.

Apple campus close up june 2015E3VFX/Vimeo

The campus jostles up against residential districts in Cupertino, where Apple is by far the largest employer.

Apple campus june 2015 residentialE3VFX/Vimeo

When it’s finished, the dirt at the centre of the “spaceship” will be replaced by huge green open spaces and leafy canopies.

Apple campus june 2015 centre dirt E3VFX/Vimeo

From the footage, it looks like the offices will extend deep below ground.

Apple campus offices underground june 2015E3VFX/Vimeo

Here’s the full video:

And here’s an artist’s rendition of how it will look when it’s complete:

Apple CampusCity of Cupertino

NOW WATCH: Facebook tried to copy Apple with its big Oculus unveiling and it failed miserably

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.