A helicopter captured amazing new views of Apple's futuristic 'spaceship' headquarters

We’ve got another look at the behemothic $US5 billion (£3.16 billion) headquarters Apple is building — this time from a helicopter.

5k Red Epic Dragon has captured new aerial footage of Apple Campus 2, currently under construction in Cupertino, California, 9t05Mac reports.

Also nicknamed the spaceship due to its circular structure and futuristic design, no expense is being spared when it comes to the new HQ. Here’s just one example: Apple is spending $US161 million (£101 million) on the auditorium alone, so that it no longer has to host its keynotes off-site and can practice them in perfect secrecy.

The three-minute flyover shows the campus from a variety of angles.

It’s due to be completed at the end of 2016, and will accommodate 12,000 employees.

The campus jostles up against residential districts in Cupertino, where Apple is by far the largest employer.

When it’s finished, the dirt at the centre of the “spaceship” will be replaced by huge green open spaces and leafy canopies.

From the footage, it looks like the offices will extend deep below ground.

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s an artist’s rendition of how it will look when it’s complete:

