HD DVD's Hail Mary: A $3 Million Super Bowl Ad

During the last boom, would-be Web companies spent most of their ad budget on Super Bowl ads, in a futile attempt to convince people that they mattered. This year’s replay: Toshiba, who will reportedly shell out $2.7 million for an ad promoting its three cheapest players, even though it has already lost the format war to Sony’s (SNE) Blu-ray.

Nonsensical quote: “It has always been our strategy to reach HDTV owners, using advertising on football is just one vehicle,” said Toshiba to Home Media.

Translation: We paid for the ads and committed to the Super Bowl buy before Warner killed our format this month, and we’re just playing out the string.

