HD DVD Backer Ready To Give Up

Toshiba is getting ready to wave the white flag and pull the plug on its HD DVD format, the Hollywood Reporter says. The company lost the next-gen DVD war to Sony and Blu-ray last month, but it’s spent the last few week in a sort-of-understandable denial. And it is still making its poor PR folks stand up and say silly things out loud:



Officially, no decision has been made, insists Jodi Sally, vp of marketing for Toshiba America Consumer Products. “Based on its technological advancements, we continue to believe HD DVD is the best format for consumers, given the value and consistent quality inherent in our player offerings,” she said.

But she hinted that something’s in the air. “Given the market developments in the past month,” she said, “Toshiba will continue to study the market impact and the value proposition for consumers, particularly in light of our recent price reductions on all HD DVD players.”

The NPD group reports that Blu-ray accounted for 65% of DVD player sales in the week ending January 26; most amazingly, Toshiba managed to convince 28% of buyers to go for its moribund format. We hope they kept their receipts.

Update: Various other news outlets confirm, that yes, Toshiba’s ready to bury this thing. And investors are applauding.

