HD AmeriTV "Investor": "Never Heard Of It"

In case anyone is still interested in the story of HD AmeriTV, the make-believe or merely bogus company that claimed to have raised $45 million yesterday: One of the investors cited in the mysterious/plagiarized press release about the fund-raising yesterday says he’s never heard of the company.

The problem is that this statement comes from Jay Leisenberg, who is either President of something called First Mutual Credit or its credit director — depends on whether you’re reading his email or his website. And yesterday Mr. Leisenberg told us that AmeriTV was a real company. We will note that when we chatted briefly, we had a bit of trouble deciphering Mr. Leisenberg’s accent, so perhaps this is just a translation issue. In any event, we’ve reprinted Mr. Leisenberg’s email after the jump. And then we should consider a moratorium on this silly story.

Mr. Kafka,



Please be advised we are investigating these ‘Press Releases’ which have been issued regarding our company.



We can advise you right now, that we have never funded any company called AmeriTV have no knowledge of any such transaction.



We are investigating further and will advise shortly of more information as our legal department advises us.

Regards

Jay Leisenberg

First Mutual Credit

Credit Director

Level 6, 43 High Street

Auckland New Zealand

Ph: xx x xxx xxxx

Fx: xx x xxx xxxx

[email protected]

