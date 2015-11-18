Bobby Cannavale tries to save rock music in the new trailer for HBO's 'Vinyl'

Sex, drugs, and rock and roll are the main pillars of the new HBO series, “Vinyl” (premiering February 14).

The latest trailer looks at the obsessive drive of a struggling 1970s record label president, Richie Finestra (played by Bobby Cannavale). Richie wants to bring the music world into the future, and make a lot of money as he does it. How does he go about that? Well, you’ll have to watch the show, but it seems there are a lot of drugs and struggles to keep the lights on at Finestra’s New York City office to pull it off.

The show is highly anticipated at it’s executive-produced by Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger (who knows a bit about the subject matter), and it’s created by “Boardwalk Empire” mastermind Terence Winter.

Along with Cannavale, the show stars Olivia Wilde, Juno Temple, and Ray Romano, and Mick Jagger’s son James Jagger.

