HBO Wasn't 'Crazy In Love' With Beyoncé Co-Directing Her Documentary

HBO’s programming president wasn’t sold on Beyoncé being a co-director to her documentary until seeing it in its entirety.

Next month after Beyoncé’s Super Bowl halftime show, the singer will appear on HBO in a documentary “Life is but a Dream,” which she co-directed. However, the network wasn’t always sold on the idea of Beyoncé being so hands on with the project.



In an excerpt that didn’t make the January issue of GQ, HBO’s programming president, Michael Lombardo, revealed he wasn’t crazy about Beyonce’s agents pitching the singer as co-director.

“My first response to myself was, ‘OK, that doesn’t sound like something we normally would do. It sounds a little bit like it’s probably going to be a fluff piece,'” said Lombardo. “We have a long history at HBO in the documentary world and in the music world, and, the notion of any person of note being responsible for the editorial choices in a story about themselves is something I approach with some degree of cynicism.”

After watching the entire 90 minutes, Lombardo knew it was the right decision.

“You feel … that vulnerability of someone searching for the comfort place where they’re willing to be more than the image that has been fed to us—I was incredibly moved by that,” Lombardo told GQ. “I dare anybody to tune in and turn it off.”

“Life Is But A Dream” premieres Sunday, February 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

