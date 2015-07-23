HBO's 'The Leftovers' looks like it's going to be an entirely different show next season

“The Leftovers” was a cult favourite for HBO last year. It revolves around the aftermath of a world where 2% of the population spontaneously disappeared.

But HBO seems to be totally switching things up in season 2, as you can see inn this trailer. As Deadline reported, lots of changes are on the way for the cast and plotlines of this season, leaving fans to wonder what exactly they’re going to get.

“The Leftovers” starts again this fall.

Produced By Matt Johnston. Video courtesy of HBO.



