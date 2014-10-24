HBO's 'Silicon Valley' Just Started Shooting Season 2 And It Will Air In 2015

HBO’s show “Silicon Valley” has been green lit for Season 2 and it just started filming Thursday.

The show has been called the Bay Area’s first “accurate satire” by ventura capitalist Marc Andreessen.

Produced by Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley” tracks a first-time founder who launches a startup, pivots, attracts massive buy-out offers, and turns them down to build a long-term business.

“I know every single person in that show,” Andreessen told New York Magazine. He says he knows who the main venture capitalist in the show is based off of, and that he enjoys talking to that person regularly.

Judge hasn’t said when exactly Season 2 will air, but it will be sometime in 2015.

We start shooting season two of Silicon Valley today. It will air next year some time. Madcap hilarity ensues. pic.twitter.com/pr7NqIlREM

— Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) October 23, 2014

