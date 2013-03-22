HBO's Plan To Finally Offer HBO GO To People That Don't Subscribe To Cable

YouTube screencapHBO has an excellent streaming service called HBO GO.



However, to use HBO GO, you need to be an HBO subscriber. And to be an HBO subscriber, you need to have cable.

There are a lot of people that don’t want to pay the $100 or so for cable, but do want to watch HBO’s excellent programming.

To accommodate those people, HBO’s CEO is looking into selling HBO GO as a broadband internet add-on, Reuters reports.

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but this is loose idea of how it would work. If you subscribe to cable Internet, but not cable TV, you could pay an extra $15 a month to get HBO GO. So, if your Internet bill is $60 per month, buying HBO GO would bump it to $75.

HBO, unlike Netflix, relies on cable companies for distribution. It doesn’t want to upset its partners by going direct to the consumer.

This system sounds like it could be a nice compromise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.