Lena Dunham says 'Girls' will probably end after 6 seasons

“Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham hasn’t changed her mind on the end of “Girls.” She says Season 6 is still probably the HBO show’s last hurrah.

“Never say never, but that is the way that we’re thinking about it right now and we’re starting to think about sort of how to wrap up the storylines of these particular young women,” Dunham said on “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” on Tuesday.

Jojo Whilden/ HBO From left, ‘Girls’ stars Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, and Zosia Mamet.

“Girls” followed Hannah (Dunham) as she dated her way though Brooklyn, New York and tripped over herself trying to find a literary life after college. Her friends all have their share of romantic lessons and life decisions to make, as well.

“I started working on this show when I was 23,” Dunham pointed out. “And now I’m going to be 30, so it kind of feels right that this show kind of sandwiched my 20s and then I go off into the world!”

In April, Dunham explained to Variety that she appreciated a tightly told story.

“I think America has a tendency to push shows past their due dates,” she said. “I like the British model — in and out.”

“Girls” is currently shooting its fifth season and returns to HBO in January 2016.

