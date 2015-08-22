George R.R. Martin says HBO may finish 'Game of Thrones' before he does

George R.R. Martin has resigned himself to the possibility that HBO’s “Game of Thrones” will finish its run before he finishes the final book.

“Anything is possible,” Martin told GeekWire at the Sasquan science-fiction convention in Spokane, Washington.

Martin read a chapter from “The Winds of Winter,” the upcoming sixth book in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels “Game of Thrones” is based on. The novels are expected to end with the seventh book (though some say it will end with an eighth book).

HBO HBO and George R.R. Martin were in sync on Jon Snow’s fate: He dies in both the books and the series.

Earlier this month, HBO’s highest-ranking programming executive said that the network plans for the series to end after its eighth season. Already, HBO has outpaced the books in its fifth season.

“The show is moving forward like a locomotive, or sometimes a jet locomotive,” Martin said. “They’re writing 60-page scripts, I’m writing 1,500-page novels. So who the hell knows?”

Martin said that the thought of the series beating his books previously bothered him, but he has since come to accept that possibility.

“Worrying about it isn’t going to change it one way or another,” he said. “I still sit down at the typewriter, and I have to write the next scene and the next sentence … I’m just going to tell my story, and they’re telling their story and adapting my books, and we shall see.”

While “The Winds of Winter” doesn’t have a publish date yet, HBO is currently shooting the sixth season of “Game of Thrones” with a likely April 2016 return.

