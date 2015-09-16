A new 'Game of Thrones' cast member sheds light on what will happen to Arya Stark in Season 6

Note: Spoiler alert!

The latest addition to HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is British comic actor Kevin Eldon, an HBO representative told Business Insider.

“Game of Thrones” has been ramping up castings for a comedy troupe on Season 6. And according to Watchers on the Wall, Eldon will play the lead actor in the troupe. Here’s the description of the role from the site:

Leading Theatre Character Actor. The leading actor in a theatrical company, around 50 years old. He participates in a play using a pronounced Northern accent, and we see him behind the scenes in seedy touring dressing rooms. He’s a flamboyant caricaturist. He appears in three episodes and he also films this week in Spain and again around November 6th in N. Ireland.

He will play a character based on Ned Stark in the play inside a TV show. Below, there’s Eldon dressed as Ned in the back with newly cast Essie Davis and Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark.





According to IMDB, Eldon has appeared in the movies “Hugo,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and “Hot Fuzz.” His TV credits include “The Matt Hatter Chronicles,” “Death Comes to Pemberley,” and his own comedy show called “It’s Kevin.”

As BI reported previously, Davis will play a character based on Cersei Lannister. And while Richard E. Grant’s role was unknown at the time BI reported it, Watchers on the Wall identified that Grant’s role is that of an actor and the manager of the theatre group. Here’s the description of the role:

Grand Theatre Actor/Manager (55 — 70) The larger-than-life leader of a troupe of actors. He specialises in portraying drunken aristocrats. He is a huge presence on stage and rather nasty to his company when off-stage. They’re searching for a character actor with great comedy skills. He appears in three episodes, and is shooting this week in Spain, and the week of November 6th in Northern Ireland.

Apparently, all of this information points to the upcoming sixth book of George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Fire and Ice” novels in which Arya lies low with a travelling comedy troupe.

The comedy troupe story line is currently shooting in Girona, Spain. “Game of Thrones” Season 6 is expected to premiere on HBO in Spring 2016.

