The Bernie Madoff movie is getting closer to happening

HBO Films has found a cast and director for its movie about Bernie Madoff’s $US65 billion Ponzi scheme, according to Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva.

“Wizard of Lies,” which has been in development since 2011, will star Robert DeNiro as Bernie Madoff and Michelle Pfeiffer as his wife, Ruth Madoff.

Alessandro Nivola will play the role of Mark Madoff, Bernie’s eldest son.

Barry Levinson has been tapped to direct the film.

Bernie Madoff is currently serving the sixth year of his 150-year sentence.

The casting news follows the release of a trailer for hedge Fund drama, “Billions” which is co-written by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and CNBC Squawk Box’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. The series debuts January 17, 2016.

ABC has also fast tracked a miniseries called “Madoff,” featuring Blythe Danner and Richard Dreyfuss as Ruth and Bernie Madoff. A release is expected early 2016.

Read the full Deadline article here.

Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.