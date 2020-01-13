HBO reveals 'Westworld' season 3 premiere date with an eerie new trailer that confirms the show's timeline

- “Westworld” season three will premiere on March 15.
- In a new teaser video released by HBO, several major events and the fictional world’s timeline is revealed.
- The timeline indicates that a “divergence” happened in Hong Kong in June 2019, marked by political unrest and then followed by the impeachment of the President of the United States.
- These real-life events are then followed by a fictional vision of the world’s future, with “ecological collapse” in 2020 and the assassination of the President-elect of the United States in 2024.
- The timeline escalates, with an unidentified narrator speaking about a “system” that was initiated in 2039.
- But that system underwent it’s own “critical divergence” in 2058 – which is likely when Dolores and the other “Westworld” hosts gained consciousness, took over the park, and infiltrated the outside world.
- Watch the full teaser below. “Westworld” returns with an eight-episode season on Sunday, March 15.
