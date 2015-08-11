The first teaser for HBO's creepy movie to TV adaptation 'Westworld' is here

HBO released the first teaser for its upcoming series “Westworld.”

According to the pay network, the one-hour drama “is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the future of sin.”

An adaptation of the 1973 sci-fi film of the same name, which was written and directed by Michael Crichton, “Westworld” is written, directed and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan (“Dark Knight”). J.J. Abrams (“Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Lost”) also serves as one of the show’s executive producers.

The teaser centres on a “dreamy” Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) while a fly crawls across her face and scenes from the series are intercut over them. It seems that Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) is interrogating her, but we can’t be sure.

In the end, she’s asked, “Have you ever questioned your reality?”

Ed Harris, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright also star on “Wesworld.”

Previously, “Westworld” was supposed to premiere this year, but this tease now says it will premiere in 2016.

Watch the teaser below:

