HBO is tweeting at people who three years ago said said they'd pay for a subscription

HBO is coming out with HBO Now, a $US15/month subscription service, and it wants everyone to know.

Especially the people who three years ago said they’d pay a monthly fee to access HBO GO (which still requires you to have HBO, or, let’s be honest, it requires your parents to have HBO.)

So the community team behind the company’s Twitter account has been tweeting up a storm, replying to all of those tweets from 2012 sent by people who said they’d definitely pay for something like HBO Now.

@kylesibert Hi, Kyle. Please follow us so we may DM you. pic.twitter.com/1YGhZcTGkX

— HBO (@HBO) April 3, 2015

@andresbarreto Hi, Andres. Please follow us so we may DM you. pic.twitter.com/h5cWMWzQXI

— HBO (@HBO) April 3, 2015

@eriwen Hi, Eric. Please follow us so we may DM you. pic.twitter.com/PCg2kZb1ea

— HBO (@HBO) April 3, 2015

HBO Now is slated to premiere “Game of Thrones” on April 12.

[H/T @ZachSeward)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.