HBO is reviving 'True Detective' for season 3

Speculation has swirled about the future of “True Detective,” but it looks like season three will be a go.

Entertainment Weekly reports that creator Nic Pizzolatto has written “at least the first two episodes for a potential third edition” of the HBO anthology crime show.

EW also says that David Milch, the mastermind behind HBO’s “Deadwood” and the very short-lived “Luck,” will be hopping on “True Detective” to help Pizzolatto.

While there is no official green light yet for the third season of “True Detective,” it makes a lot of sense: While the second season of the series — starring Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, and Rachel McAdams — was critically panned, the show continued to be a relative hit for the premium-cable network.

The first season of “True Detective,” starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, proved to be a massive success for HBO, driving huge ratings and spawning theories all across the internet about its central mystery.

HBO did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

