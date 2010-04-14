HBO Renews 'Treme' Days After Airing Season Premiere

Treme’s actors start shooting again in New Orleans this fall.

Here’s a big vote of confidence from HBO: Their new show “Treme” is being picked up for a second season.Although Treme is picking up good reviews from critics and fans (the LA Times already called it an “Emmy juggernaut“), HBO (TWX) will mainly be concerned with the show bringing more subscribers to the pay channel.



As Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes told analysts in a recent earnings call, that HBO has an eagle eye on investing in quality TV shows for a higher revenue payoff.

Read more from the Associated Press:

NEW YORK — HBO says its new drama “Treme” (truh-MAY’) has been picked up for a second season just days after its series premiere.

The show is set in New Orleans in fall 2005, three months after Hurricane Katrina. “Treme” tracks the lives of a diverse group of residents as they rebuild their lives and the neighbourhood that lends the show its name. Cast members include Wendell Pierce, Kim Dickens, Melissa Leo and John Goodman.

The series was co-created by David Simon, whose past credits include HBO’s acclaimed “The Wire,” “Generation Kill” and “The Corner.”

HBO announced Tuesday that production will resume in New Orleans this fall.

“Treme” attracted 1.4 million viewers for its debut. It airs at 10 p.m. Sunday.

