Check Out How Similar Paul Giamatti Looks To Ben Bernanke "In Too Big Too Fail"

Bernanke or Giamatti?

Photo: NYP

HBO’s Too Big To Fail airs on May 23rd.The New York Post‘s Linda Stasi has already had a sneak preview and said, “Every performance is spot-on, every scene more enraging than the next in a perfect depiction of a very imperfect system.”



(Hat tip to Heidi Moore for pointing out the review).

What would make it even more realistic is how eerily similar some of the cast members look to the bankers and regulators that they’re playing.

Look at the image of Paul Giamatti as Ben Bernanke to the right — it could actually be Ben.

Some of the actors aren’t exact replicas of their originals. Sure they look kind of similar, but Bill Pullman for example, is not a Jamie Dimon twin. Same goes for Billy Crudup and Tim Geithner.