Check Out The New Awesome Trailer For Too Big To Fail

HBO has just posted a new extended trailer for Too Big Too Fail on its website.



It looks awesome.

There’s one scene in which William Hurt, as Hank Paulson, yells at John McCain and it looks so real, it’s scary. Good scary.

The New York Post’s Linda Stasi has already seen the film and said, “every performance is spot-on, every scene more enraging than the next in a perfect depiction of a very imperfect system.”



We Don’t Have Options

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.