HBO To Bring Financial Crisis To Small Screen

Move over Wall Street sequel, Bernie Madoff biopics, and everyone else looking to incorporate the current financial meltdown into their films, HBO may have just beaten you to the punch. The premium cable network just bought the rights to a forthcoming book about the origins of the crisis by the New York Times‘ Joe Nocera and Vanity Fair‘s Bethany McLean.



Variety: HBO plans a character-driven narrative that explains the roots of the crisis and how it was handled by Wall Street and Washington after it spiraled out of control and led to a multibillion-dollar government bailout.

Even though the book won’t be delivered until next January, expect good things from a movie based on a book by these writers. McLean’s Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room was turned into a Oscar-nominated documentary.

Now, if only we could still afford HBO…

