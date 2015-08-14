HBO just signed a major deal over PBS to run new 'Sesame Street' episodes for the next 5 years

Sesame Workshop An upcoming ‘Sesame Street’ Muppet spin off is also part of the HBO deal.

HBO has struck a major 5-year deal with Sesame Workshop that will ensure “Sesame Street” and other productions will continue while also bolstering the pay channel’s offerings for children.

For the next five years, new seasons of “Sesame Street” will debut on HBO, its multiplex channels, as well as streaming services HBO GO and HBO Now. Don’t worry, “Sesame Street” will still air on PBS — just nine months after debuting on the pay channel and for free, according to a press release from HBO.

“Our new partnership with HBO represents a true winning public-private partnership model,” said Sesame Workshop CEO, Jeffrey D. Dunn, in a statement.

Sesame Workshop HBO will also licence episodes of children’s series ‘Pinky Dinky Doo’ (pictured) and the rebooted ‘Electric Company.’

He continued, “It provides Sesame Workshop with the critical funding it needs to be able to continue production of ‘Sesame Street’ and secure its nonprofit mission of helping kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder.”

The new episodes are slated to begin airing as early as this fall. HBO has also licensed 150 previously aired episodes.

That’s not all. The HBO deal also includes a “Sesame Street” Muppet spin off series in addition to a totally original educational series for children.

HBO will also licence approximately 50 past episodes of children’s series “Pinky Dinky Doo,” an animated series for preschoolers, and “The Electric Company,” which was rebooted in 2009, from Sesame Workshop.

By beefing up its children’s offerings, HBO is clearly looking to please current subscribers with children, as well as bring in more subscribers with young children.

