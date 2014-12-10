REPORT: HBO's Standalone Streaming Service Is Coming In April

HBO will release its standalone streaming service in April to coincide with the premiere of the fourth season of “Game of Thrones,” according to Fortune.

HBO will be using different technology to power its standalone streaming service, so there’s a chance the app will look a little different than the current HBO Go app.

Based on Fortune’s report, it also sounds like there will be fewer outages during popular TV shows such as “Game of Thrones” and “True Detective.”

HBO is reportedly outsourcing the work to an external technology firm called MLB Advanced. The company killed an in-house project called Maui that would have built the streaming technology in-house, and some HBO employees think the company’s CTO Otto Berkes is responsible for the outages that plagued the service, according to Fortune. Berkes reportedly knew about a “memory leak” that caused the outages for nine months, but didn’t think it was a significant issue, Fortune reports.

The next season of “Game of Thrones” debuts on April 6, so if Fortune’s report is legitimate we’ll be hearing about the streaming service within the next few months. The service would allow you to pay to access HBO’s library of TV shows, movies, and documentaries without a cable subscription. Pricing is expected to land at around $US15 per month, as The Information previously reported, but HBO has yet to make an announcement.

We’ve reached out to HBO for comment and will update this story accordingly.

