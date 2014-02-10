The Trailer For HBO's New 'Silicon Valley' Comedy Looks ... Awful

HBO A character from HBO’s Silicon Valley.

We love Mike Judge. He’s the man who wrote and directed Office Space, possibly one of the best American comedies of all time and certainly the most brutally accurate dissection of work life in the 1990s ever committed to film. And, of course, he gave the world Beavis & Butt-Head, and King of the Hill, two of the most strikingly original and idiosyncratic animated comedies on TV.

So let’s not judge the entirety of his new project, HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” on its teaser trailer. We should withhold judgment because the trailer makes the show look like garbage.

There’s a huge amount of comedic inspiration to be gotten from Silicon Valley — hello, Greg Gopman! — so Judge doesn’t lack for material. This, after all, is the industry where Flappy Bird is regarded as the pinnacle of creative success.

But the trailer seems to indicate that there won’t be much of that in store. It begins with this framing device: “For thousands of years, guys like us have gotten the s— kicked out of us.” Basically, it’s Revenge of the Nerds in San Francisco. All the stereotypes are there: The Zuckerberg one, the fat one with a beard, the Indian one.

The trailer ends with an extended dick joke.

We know Judge can do better than this.

