HBO's 'Silicon Valley' is planning to skewer the tech bus protestors

The HBO show “Silicon Valley” has had fun satirizing the world of venture capitalists, computer programmers, and quirky tech CEOs.

Now it has a new target in its crosshairs: the anti-tech protesters that have become a symbol of the backlash against the community.

Over the last couple of years, protestors objecting to the increasing gentrification around the San Francisco Bay Area (and the shuttle buses that came to symbolise it) frequently blocked the buses that took tech employees to work.

In an appearance at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco on Monday, the show’s co-creator Mike Judge said the series had already filmed a yet-t0-be-released scene around one of the most famous protests: the vomit on the Yahoo bus.

For those who need a refresher: In 2014, the anti-tech protests escalated beyond the standard tactics of blocking traffic and hoisting colourful signs, to someone actually vomiting on a tech bus in Oakland. During the memorable incident, a protestor clambered onto the roof of a bus and proceeded to spill the contents of their stomach on the windshield below.

As for why they make a good target to mock, Judge called the protestors “misguided” since they’re ironically just stopping workers from going to work on the websites they use to organise the protests.

“Silicon Valley” producers have frequently commented that some Silicon Valley moments are absurd enough that it takes little work to satirize them. The vomit bus protest seems sure to fit the script.

