HBO is talking to a producer from 'Arrested Development' about working on the next season of 'Silicon Valley'

HBO plans to hire a few new writers for the next season of “Silicon Valley,” including John Levenstein, Donick Cary, and Megan Amram, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Levenstein is most widely known for his work as a consulting and co-executive producer on “Arrested Development” and executive producer on “The Kroll Show.”

This person also said Donick Cary, who has an extensive history in the television industry writing for hit shows such as “The Simpsons,” “The David Letterman Show,” and “Parks and Recreation,” will be brought on for the next season.

Film and TV industry blog Deadline previously reported that Cary will be loaned out to HBO to be consulting producer for “Silicon Valley” during the first year of his new two-year contract with CBS TV Studios.

Levenstein and Cary will join comedian and writer Megan Amram, who currently writes for “Parks and Recreation,” as a writer for the show. Amram posted the news on her Facebook page in April.

This person wasn’t sure if the final contracts for Levenstein’s role in “Silicon Valley” have been signed yet, but knew that HBO had been talking to him about working on the show.

Last month, HBO confirmed that “Silicon Valley” will come back for a third season, but the network hasn’t released any other details regarding the sitcom’s direction or what to expect.

HBO has declined to provide comment for this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.