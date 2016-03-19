'Silicon Valley' gets an unwanted new CEO in the season 3 trailer

HBO T.J. Miller on ‘Silicon Valley.’

Pied Piper is a full-on legitimate company on the third season of HBO comedy “Silicon Valley,” which returns on April 24.

But the guys behind the company are about to find that legitimacy presents its own set of problems.

In a new trailer for the upcoming third season, Pied Piper’s board votes to replace Richard (Thomas Middleditch) with a more experienced — and older — CEO, “Action Jack” Barker (Stephen Tobolowsky).

And while Richard isn’t pleased with being removed as the head of his own company, incubator partner Erlich (T.J. Miller) feels extremely snubbed. “Seriously? They picked that grey-haired fossil over me?” He asked.

After meeting him, Erlich rattles off a list of things the new boss must be a fan of: “Metamucil? Polio? The phonograph? A nice piece of fish? Senior discounts at Perkins Family restaurants?”

There’s more. Apparently, Pied Piper is in danger of shutting down. Yes, you read that right. And yes, that occurs in every season of the show.

Meanwhile, Hooli founder Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) is planning how to keep Pied Piper down in order to create a better platform.

