Watch the hilarious trailer for HBO's 'Silicon Valley' one more time before it starts

Eugene Kim, Graham Flanagan

HBO’s hilarious comedy ‘Silicon Valley’ starts up again on Sunday. Back in February HBO released the first promo video for the second season of “Silicon Valley.” It’s a short one minute clip, but it looks funnier than ever.

“Silicon Valley” is an HBO show that portrays the life of a first-time startup founder who turned down massive buy-out offers to build a sustainable business.

Billionaire venture capitalist Mac Andreessen once called it the tech industry’s first “accurate satire.” Star TJ Miller was recently invited to host the Crunchies, a tech industry awards show, where he took potshots at audience members, including a long exchange with Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s girlfriend, Gabi Holzwarth.

