HBO's 'Silicon Valley' is lampooning Digg founder Kevin Rose's infamous raccoon toss

Matt Weinberger

In the preview for next week’s episode of HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” the hapless Jared notes that series arch villain Gavin Belson, the CEO of Google stand-in Hooli, is so mean, he once “tossed a sloth down a flight of stairs.”

“He said it was an accident, but he had this look in his eyes,” says Jared. 

This is a deep cut, even for Silicon Valley: Way back in 2013, Digg cofounder and True Ventures investor Kevin Rose rescued his dog from a raccoon by chucking the attacker down some stairs. The video went viral on Twitter and Reddit, and eventually spawned this epic GIF of Rose throwing the raccoon down a stairwell in an infinite loop.

Here’s the animation:

And the full video: 

 And the full teaser for next week’s “Silicon Valley,” for context:

 

I tried to make the Kevin Rose raccoon gif loop smoothly.


Ep. 31: Preview

