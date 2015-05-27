HBO's 'Silicon Valley' took a page from Mark Cuban's story about being naked and becoming a billionaire

HBO, ABC/Bob D’Amico From left, Chris Diamantopoulos as ‘Silicon Valley’ VC Russ Hanneman and Mark Cuban.

Fans have just assumed that HBO’s “Silicon Valley” based its raunchy venture capitalist Russell Hanneman on Mark Cuban, but Sunday’s episode pretty much answers the question.

In a scene with the guys of Pied Piper, Russ (Chris Diamantopoulos) says that he has been informed that his net worth had fallen below a billion dollars. The news sent him into a tailspin and he asked the guys to prematurely jump to a revenue-producing model of Pied Piper.

During that conversation, he describes the moment he became a billionaire.

“I remember the second I became a billionaire,” Russ said. “I was a– naked, sitting right there, just clicking and refreshing, clicking and refreshing, watching the stock rise. And when it happened, I popped a [expletive] so fast I went blind for a full minute, [expletive] all over those cushions.”

Sound familiar?

Cuban told a very similar story (minus the raunchy, expletive part) in August 2014 during a podcast interview.

“Literally, I was sitting in front of a computer, naked, hitting the refresh because we were close — waiting until my net worth hit that billion when the stock price got to a certain point, and then I kinda screamed and jumped around and then got dressed,” the “Shark Tank” co-host said.

Doug Pensinger/Getty Mark Cuban owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.

Cuban didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the “Silicon Valley” scene.

So, Russell and Cuban are both colourful characters. They both brought radio to the internet in billion dollar deals. They both have invested in several companies. And now, both of them watched their money grow to the billion dollar level. Those are some pretty compelling similarities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.