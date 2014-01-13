Here's Everything We Know About The Show HBO Is Making That Will Shred Silicon Valley

In April, HBO will begin airing “Silicon Valley,” an Entourage-like show about the Northern California tech startup scene.

It could be brutal to the egos of San Francisco’s tech elite, if early reports are to be believed. Here’s what we know about the show so far:

1. It’s a half-hour comedy from executive producers Mike Judge (Office Space, Beavis & Butthead) and Alec Berg.

2. It follows a group of close-knit friends and will include cameos from real-life Silicon Valley figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

To accurately portray the world, Judge and fellow executive producer Alec Berg did extensive research on the startup mecca and its reigning class of entrepreneurs, a process that entailed watching several TED Talks, interviews and other footage. The pair relied on their own relationships and personal history too, suggesting that between them they know several of these billionaire types. Berg’s brother once worked for Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, for instance, while Judge, who has a degree in physics, spent time as a test engineer in Silicon Valley early in his career and crossed paths with that crowd again during the first dot-com boom.

3. Judge doesn’t sound particularly sympathetic to the people he’s lampooning: “… anyone who takes themselves too seriously and is full of themselves is ripe for a kicking.”

4. The company at the center of the show is trying to develop a new search algorithm. It will star Thomas Middleditch as an introverted programmer.

5. HBO is billing Silicon Valley as “a comic look at the modern-day epicentre of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success.”

6. Judge and Berg say they want to pop Silicon Valley’s arrogance bubble: “They all have to shroud their capitalism with this ‘We’re making the world a better place’ thing,” said Judge.

7. One of the actors in the show, Christopher Evan Welch, died of lung cancer at 48 during filming. It will not affect the storyline.

8. The first season ends on this dubious finale:

“We have what might be the most complicated dick joke ever told,” Judge told reporters. Berg was quick to add that the joke in question is also one of the most “sophisticated” of its kind as well.

9. Some of the character names do not suggest good things about how the showrunners see the tech scene: Big Head, Sketchy Guy, Spiritual Advisor, Pony Tail Guy, Palo Alto Type.

10. There is also a black female character called “Mochachino” — let’s hope there’s a good reason for that.

