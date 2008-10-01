HBO's New Comeback Plan: Depress The Hell Out Of Its Audience

We don’t know why you people insisted on not watching HBO’s “Generation Kill”, which was really, really good. But if you didn’t want to watch a show about the Iraq war, are you really going to want to watch a show about a future dystopia that doesn’t look that implausible anymore? Hollywood Reporter:



What if the current financial crisis in the U.S. becomes so severe that Americans start to flee the country?

Welcome to “Americatown,” a Chinatown-like enclave of U.S. immigrants in cities around the world.

HBO is developing the futuristic drama series project, which hails from writer Bradford Winters and producers Tom Fontana, Barry Levinson, Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy.

Set 25-40 years into the future when the precipitous decline of the U.S. leads to a mass exodus of its citizens, “Americatown” takes place in a cluster of newly arrived American immigrants in a big foreign city.

“By presenting Americans as immigrants in the near future, as both underdog and hero in the drama of global dislocation, we substitute a mirror for the rancor that informs much of the partisan debates on immigration,” Winters said.

Or, you could watch Two And A Half Men, for free, on CBS.

